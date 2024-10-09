Chippa confident ahead of Carling Knockout Cup, says Chabalala
Good start to Premiership bodes well for Chilli Boys
Chippa United defender Justice Chabalala is confident his side is in good shape to contest for the Carling Knockout trophy this season.
The Gqeberha side were drawn in an away match against TS Galaxy in the round of 16 fixture at the draw in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Dates and venues are still to be decided...
