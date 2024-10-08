Sesane working hard to impress Broos
Pirates defender closer to dream of playing for national team
Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane is doing all he can to impress coach Hugo Broos in the Bafana Bafana camp after receiving a first national call-up.
Sesane is part of the 23-man squad Broos has assembled ahead of their much-anticipated 2025 Afcon Group K qualifier against second-placed Congo Brazzaville at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday (7pm)...
