Dutch great and former Sundowns coach Neeskens dies aged 73
He was also briefly a teammate of South African playing great Jomo Sono for the New York Cosmos in the 1970s
Dutch great and former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Johan Neeskens, considered one of the best midfielders of his generation, has died at the age of 73, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Monday.
Neeskens fell ill while working with the KNVB's WorldCoaches project, for which he was an ambassador, in Algeria. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
He was hired by Sundowns' mining magnate owner Patrice Motsepe to coach the club from July 2011 to December 2012, without great success. Neeskens was also briefly a teammate of South African playing great Jomo Sono for the New York Cosmos in the short-lived North American Soccer League in the late 1970s.
Met grote verslagenheid heeft de KNVB kennisgenomen van het onverwachte overlijden van Johan Neeskens.— KNVB (@KNVB) October 7, 2024
Johan was een van onze allergrootsten. We gaan hem enorm missen.
We wensen zijn vrouw Marlis, zijn kinderen Christian, Tamara, Bianca en Armand, zijn kleinkinderen Djoy en… pic.twitter.com/z4ErJ7Hqeb
“The world not only says goodbye to a gifted sportsman but above all, to a compassionate, driven and wonderful person,” the KNVB said.
Neeskens was part of the Dutch sides that lost in the 1974 and 1978 World Cup finals and in 2004 was named one of the 125 Greatest Living Footballers by Fifa. He won 49 caps for his country.
We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Johan Neeskens. Our thoughts are with his family at this time ♥️— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 7, 2024
Rest in peace, Ajax legend. pic.twitter.com/IXsuVCHDee
A former box-to-box midfielder who was renowned for his stamina, grit and skill, Neeskens spent the majority of his playing career at Ajax Amsterdam, where he won the European Cup three seasons in a row between 1971-73, and at Barcelona, at both clubs alongside compatriot Johan Cruyff.
After retirement he was an assistant coach for the Dutch national team at the 1998 World Cup as they finished fourth, and later worked under Frank Rijkaard at Barcelona.
The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to Marlis and the entire family as we mourn the loss of former Mamelodi… pic.twitter.com/6LLVhJb6Wy— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 7, 2024
His spell at Sundowns was his final role in professional football.
Sundowns were among clubs and global football figures who paid tribute to Neeskens.
“The chairman [Tlhopie Motsepe] and the Motsepe family, the board of directors, technical team, players, management, staff, supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC and the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to Marlis and the entire family as we mourn the loss of former Sundowns coach and Dutch legend Johan Neeskens,” Downs posted on X.
“The legacy, life and memory of the beloved Johan Neeskens will live on beyond our time.”
Reuters