Pirates score two late goals against Stellies to lift MTN8 trophy for third time in a row

Pirates had come to this game as huge favourites, though Stellies, the only team to win the other trophy (Carling Knockout Cup) that Pirates had not won in the last two seasons, put up a brave fight until the lapse of concentration in the dying minutes cost them the game and R10m that was pocketed by the winners.
Stellies deserved their lead as they pressed Pirates into their own half before they opened the score via Lehlohonolo Mojela's exquisite volley. Mojela benefited from Pirates defence which was caught napping when Andre de Jong flicked Thabo Moloisane's long range throw in into the box in the 12th minute.
That Mojela's goal was accompanied by thunderous applause and showed there were many neutral fans on the stands, those who came to offer support to the wine-lands team which otherwise had a few of their diehards who traveled from the Western Cape.
But Pirates continued to probe for a goal after conceding though Steve Barker' men turned the first stanza into some kind of spectacle as they never sat back after taking the lead, their counter pressing always giving Pirates a lot of trouble.
With Bucs coach Jose Riveiro forced to play with two non-regular players in Nkosinathi Sibisi at centre back and Thabiso Monyane at right back, Pirates looked in disarray when Stellies came in numbers looking for a goal. Sibisi came in for injured Olisa Ndah while Monyane was slotted at right back because Deona van Rooyen, a former Stellies right back, was cup-tied.
Pirates had ball possession in most minutes of the first half but the Stellies defence stood firm right up until they failed to deal with Deon Hotto's free kick which proved to be too hot for Stephens, bouncing off him before Monnapule Saleng's tapped it home to level matters with two minutes remaining before the break.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates maintained their title as SA's cup kings of recent years in the Premier Soccer League as they recorded yet another wonderful piece of history by becoming the first club to win the MTN8 for three consecutive seasons.
The trophy is the fifth that Pirates have won out of six that have been offered in the last two seasons and two months since the beginning of 2024-2025 campaign.
Late goals by substitutes Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng gave the Buccaneers a deserved 3-1 victory over a gallant Stellenbosch FC at a bouncing Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday.
The game looked destined for extra-time when Mabasa pounced and scored after a quickly taken free-kick that caught Stellies unawares in the 90th minute.
But the goal that everyone will talk about for a while is that of Mofokeng who made fun of Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens, rounding him off, before wrapping up the match in the fifth minute of added time.
Backed by the majority of supporters who packed this stadium, Pirates started the second half better and could have increased their lead within minutes after the restart but Stephens pulled another great save to deny them.
Stellies still had their own moments where they put Pirates under pressure as they gained more momentum after Barker had thrown in attacking winger Sanele Barns who linked up well with Mojela, Devine Titus and De Jong.
With the game lacking a player to take it by the scruff of its neck, Riveiro made three changes just after the hour mark, introducing Kabelo Dlamini, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebogile Mofokeng for Makhekhene Makhaula, Evidence Makgopa and Innocent Maela.
Mofokeng, the player to score Pirates' winner when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to defend the Nedbank Cup in June, was again the player to steal the show with the way he scored Bucs' last and third goal.
It was a goal deserving to form part of the history Pirates have made under their Spanish coach Riveiro – the man who's turned Pirates into fearsome cup specialists just less than three years since joining them.
