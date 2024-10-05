SA U-20 beat their Zambia counterparts 2-0 in the final of the Caf U-20 Africa Cup of Nations/Cosafa qualifier at ABB Stadium in Mozambique on Saturday afternoon.
With this victory, Amajita have been crowned regional age group champions but both teams will represent Cosafa at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
South Africa's goals were scored by Shandre Campbell and Jody Lee Ah-Shene while Tylon Smith was named the man-of-the-match.
Amajita beat Zambia to claim Cosafa U-20 title
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Amajita coach Ramond Mdaka started the match with the strongest possible team that included attacker Shandre Campbell who joined Club NXT in the Challenger Pro League in Belgium from SuperSport United during the off-season.
The other notable starter for SA was promising Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Siyabonga Mabena while his teammate Kutlwano Letlhaku and Emile Witbooi of Cape Town City started on the bench.
