Maybe it’s time Percy Tau left Al Ahly, says Bafana coach Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has suggested Percy Tau might want to consider leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly for a club where the strikerwill be happier.

Tau has been somewhat off the boil over the past few months for both club and country, leading to intense pressure by South African fans that Broos has labelled as unfair on the attacker.

He has been in and out of Bafana since the team returned from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast and Tau has again been omitted from the squad to take on Congo in back-to-back qualifiers next week.

Broos, naming his 23-man squad at the SABC studios in Auckland Park for this month’s crucial 2025 Afcon qualifiers against Congo, said Tau was not included because the striker indicated he has “ personal issues” to attend to.