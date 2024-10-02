SA U-20 side on the verge of qualifying for Afcon

South Africa are on the verge of qualifying for the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Amajita beat Comoros 2-0 in their Cosafa/Afcon U-20 qualifiers match in Mozambique on Tuesday to book a place in the semifinals stage Angola on Thursday where victory will take them to U-20 Afcon next year.

South Africa ended Group C with a full compliment of nine points after their win over Comoros that was secured through goals from Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Siyabonga Mabena and a late strike by Ofentse Kgosana of Kaizer Chiefs.

The other semifinal will be between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

South Africa's coach, Raymond Mdaka, said they are confident of winning the clash against Angola and reaching the final to qualify for the U-20 Afcon.

