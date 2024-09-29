Chippa continue winning home form

Goals from Eva Nga Bienvenu and Ayabulela Konqobe ensured Chippa United won their second consecutive Betway Premiership home fixture at a cold and blustery Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The 2-1 win over a game TS Galaxy came after the team played to a 1-1 away draw against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.
The ever-present Bienvenu scored the opening goal of the game after receiving a pass from Sinoxolo Kwayiba to put Chippa in the lead after 34 minutes.
The opponents answered with a beautiful header by Dzenan Zajmovic to level the score five minutes later.
The Chilli Boys regrouped and went in search of a second goal.
There was a good chance in the 42nd minute but Bienvenu’s strike went straight into the welcoming hands of Galaxy goalkeeper Jiri Ciupa.
The breakthrough eventually came in the second half through Konqobe who scored from the middle of the field, just outside the box.
The Rockets pushed hard for an equaliser, forcing the Chilli Boys into defensive mode.
Their sterling efforts fell short, though Mpho Mvelase had an opportunity to steal a point in extra time, but his header went wide of the target.
Chippa head coach Kwanele Kopo will be pleased after seeing his team score seven points from their last three games after starting with an opening day loss to Orlando Pirates, who continued their winnings ways on Sunday.
Bucs maintained their perfect start to the season by clinching their third win in three games against Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium.
Kabelo Dlamini came off the bench to net a gorgeous free kick in the 82nd minute to give Bucs a 1-0 win.
Pirates were without their two most instrumental players thus far this season in Monnapule Saleng, who scored in all three games, and Olisa Ndah, who was voted man of the match in their previous game which they won 3-0 at home to Polokwane City on Saturday last week.
Saleng was substituted for Karim Kamvuidi in the 59th minute against Polokwane after picking up an injury and leaving him out of the matchday squad.
This looks like a precautionary move as Pirates have a big game on Saturday, the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Ndah is also believed to have a niggle and was spared for the final.
There was not really much to write home about in the first half, though Pirates were more dominant as far as ball possession was concerned.
Seeing that things were not really happening, Pirates fullbacks Deon Hotto and Deano van Rooyen, on the right and left side, respectively, constantly swapped flanks but still struggled to find joy.
As much as they were still not as fluid as they normally are, Pirates improved tremendously in the second half, amassing more box entries.
Thalente Mbatha nearly broke the deadlock with a long-range low-driven effort seven minutes into the stanza but Ian Otieno, who was excellent throughout, pulled out a fine save.
Otiono also saved Relebohile Mofokeng’s wonderfully curled strike in the 62nd minute.
Even so, Justice Figuareido was a thorn in the side of Pirates’ defence, using speed and physique to create space.
Sipho Chaine pulled out a great save to deny the Swazi international.
Pirates eventually found the deserved goal when Dlamini’s free kick just outside the box beat Otieno. — Additional reporting by Sihle Ndebele
Chippa continue winning home form
Chilli Boys see off TS Galaxy with goals from Bienvenu and Konqobe
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
