Highbury suffer third Motsepe Foundation defeat

A brace of goals from Upington City's Keabetswe Rakosa and one by Tlotlo Leepile saw Highbury suffer their third Motsepe Foundation Championship defeat at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday.
The Gqeberha side lost 3-1 in a high-tempo fixture.
Highbury went into the game hoping to break their winless run in the league but the football gods were not on their side.
The Yellow Nation have yet to taste victory after five games.
Upington scored their first in the 16th minute through Leepile.
Highbury levelled matters four minutes later through Lulama Maqoko's header after receiving a corner kick from Siseko Manona.
Highbury pushed for a second goal in the second half but Rakosa's double strike sealed their fate.
