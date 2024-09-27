Chippa out to shoot down Rockets
Chilli Boys are looking to build on winning momentum at home by taking all three points against TS Galaxy, coach Kopo says
Chippa United will be looking to continue with their winning momentum at home when they host TS Galaxy in a Betway Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
The Chilli Boys opened their league campaign with a 2-1 loss to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates but quickly bounced back to beat Richards Bay 1-0, recording their first home win at the Buffalo City Stadium, in East London...
