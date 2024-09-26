Victory against Upington will be well-deserved, says Manona
Newly-promoted Motsepe Foundation Championship side Highbury have played impressive football in their first four league matches, but have little to show for it.
Centre-forward Siseko Manona says it is time for players to be rewarded for their efforts when they take on Upington City at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday (3pm)...
