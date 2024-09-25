Sundowns, Bafana fans ‘shook’ as Mngqithi continues to bench star players Mokoena, Mudau
Changes were expected at Mamelodi Sundowns when coach Manqoba Mngqithi took over from Rulani Mokwena, but having star players Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena benched for four consecutive games has seen fans blow the whistle.
Mngqithi, asked at a press conference this month about Mokwena and Mudau’s continued absence, dismissed suggestions there was bad blood between him and the players.
The former co-coach and long-time technical staff member at Sundowns, Mngqithi took over the head coaching reins for the first time after Mokwena, now coaching Wydad Casablanca, abruptly left Chloorkop in July. “They are still very important players to the team; you must know that,” Mngqithi said last week.
“They are still going to come in and help us, but after the Mbabane Swallows game, it was difficult to change the team that much because we achieved far more than [in] many other games.”
Though the Bafana Bafana stars’ absence is notable and controversial, star-studded Sundowns have recently been cruising without them . On Tuesday night, the Brazilians moved to the top of the Betway Premiership with their 4-1 victory against Marumo Gallants at Loftus.
It can be argued Mokoena and Mudau were not in top form as Downs started the season patchily with an MTN8 semifinal defeat against Stellenbosch FC. Speculation is Mngqithi may be sidelining the duo in his bid to stamp his authority in his new role.
The move has, however, created a stir on social media, even from rival fans . Some supporters voiced their unhappiness as Mudau and Mokoena are key players for Bafana, and it is not an ideal situation for them to be lacking game time ahead of two crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo next month.
Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi, speaking in his personal capacity as a sports fanatic, posted on X: “I am not a supporter of Sundowns. However, I feel benching Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau is to the detriment of Bafana Bafana. We used to criticise European coaches for doing the same, now it is Manqoba Mngqithi doing that. It is sad.”
Other fans concurred, describing Mokoena as Bafana’s the engine and Mudau as a skilful defender. The two showcased their skills for the national team as Hugo Broos’s Bafana won bronze at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast after reaching their first semifinals in 24 years.
Downs fan Kagiso Makgatho took another view, suggesting the players were not getting game time because of possible “clashes” with the coach. “Manqoba doesn’t get his salary from Bafana Bafana. I would do the same to people who are trying to sabotage my job. Tough for Bafana but the coach has every right, maybe you all need to speak some sense into these boys rather than just blaming the coach,” Makgatho posted.
Mokoena is a fan favourite who dominated social media charts in March after he scored a trademark long-range stunner in Sundowns’ 1-1 draw against SuperSport United. After that game, then Downs coach Mokwena described the 2022-23 Premiership Footballer of the Year as an “incredible footballer”.
The debate continues on social media:
