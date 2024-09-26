Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium all set to host Bafana’s Afcon qualifier

“So, Bafana Bafana coming here means a lot to us.
“For the region, this game is a tourism attraction and people will come from as far as Matatiele and Western Cape to watch. This will boost the economy of the region.
“Over and above that, Bafana Bafana are doing very well at the moment.
“That also brings interest to everyone in the country and in the Eastern Cape.
“So it’s guaranteed that the NMB Stadium will be packed come October 11.
“When we hosted Cosafa you could see the interest from the people. It’s going to be even greater now that we are hosting the senior team.”
Safa chief executive Lydia Monyepao said they were forced to change to Gqeberha because of logistical challenges beyond their control in Bloemfontein.
Safa initially wanted to host the match at the Free State Stadium where Bafana played in front of a capacity crowd in a 3-1 Fifa World Cup qualifying win over Zimbabwe in June.
“We initially had pencilled down Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein and were in advanced talks with the Mangaung municipality to take the national team back there,” Monyepao said.
“We wanted to take the team to Bloemfontein because of the support we got in June when we played against Zimbabwe, and we thought it would be the best atmosphere.
“We want to support the team in their search for maximum points at home before they go to Brazzaville, but there were issues beyond our control for us to take the game to Bloemfontein.
“We then thought it would be best if we took the match to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which was scheduled to host Bafana in November.”
The preliminary Bafana squad is:
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa, Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Bradley Cross, Thabiso Morena, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Mudau, Khuliso Mudau, Thabiso Sesane, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana, Grant Kekana
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Luke le Roux, Thalente Mbatha
Strikers: Tshegofatsho Mabasa, Iqraam Rayners, Mihlali Mayambela, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi. — Additional reporting by Mahlatse Mphahlele
The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is ready to put on a spectacular show when it hosts the highly-anticipated Afcon soccer qualifier between Group K second-placed Bafana Bafana and Congo Brazzaville on Friday October 11 (7pm).
The 2010 World Cup venue will stage its first Fifa international fixture since Bafana Bafana defeated Sao Tome and Principe in November 2020.
Ironically, this victory for Bafana Bafana also involved qualification efforts, on that occasion for the 2021 Afcon edition.
Bafana go into the clash with Congo level on four points at the top with Uganda after two matches, and will be out to claim all three points to stay in contention for qualification for the next Afcon in Morocco.
They play the return match in Brazzaville on October 15 (6pm).
Special Projects and Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium executive Raaziq Poole said they were excited to host the Afcon fixture.
Image: Supplied
“We welcome this titanic Afcon qualifier as it will allow the NMB Stadium to once again showcase its experience, versatility and warm hospitality, synonymous with the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in hosting global showpieces of this magnitude,” Poole said.
“The pitch preparations are well under way to deliver pristine football conditions as this game will be broadcast in more than 20 countries across the African continent and in some countries from a global perspective.
“Tickets will be made available soon and football supporters should grab their tickets early to witness not only a star-studded Bafana Bafana team, but a welcome return of Gqeberha’s prodigal son and national team captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.”
Poole also encouraged spectators to turn up early for the game and to obtain their tickets on time to avoid standing in long queues.
Safa-NMB president Simphiwe Mkhangelwa said as a football-loving province he did not doubt that the people of the Eastern Cape would fill the stadium on the day.
“To be honest, we are happy as the region to host this game. The whole of the Eastern Cape is happy, as you know we are a football-loving province.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
