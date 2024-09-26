Soccer

Highbury sponsor Caf D coaching course hosted by Madibaz

26 September 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

In their bid to plough back into the community, Motsepe Foundation Championship soccer side Highbury have sponsored 30 Eastern Cape coaches to undergo a Caf D Licence courses.

The ongoing course, which kicked off on September 6 and will end on Sunday, is being hosted by Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Football Club...

