Chippa move TS Galaxy game from EL to Gqeberha

Chippa United have had to move Sunday’s Betway Premiership soccer fixture against TS Galaxy from East London to Gqeberha due to a weather-damaged surface at the Buffalo City Stadium.
The Chilli Boys beat Richards Bay 1-0 in East London on Saturday night.
After heavy rain had hammered the region last week, the match was played on a damp field.
This resulted in the surface being churned up and the drainage system was damaged.
The club announced the switch in a statement on Monday afternoon.
“Chippa United wishes to thank our loyal supporters for their unwavering support during our recent 1-0 victory against Richards Bay, hosted at the Buffalo City Stadium this past weekend,” the statement read.
“Despite the victory, we acknowledge the challenging conditions of the pitch, which were a result of severe weather conditions across the Eastern Cape, including heavy rain and even snow in certain areas.
“The extreme weather caused significant damage to the drainage system at Buffalo City Stadium, compromising the quality of the field.
“As a club committed to upholding the highest standards of football, we have decided to take immediate action by repairing and upgrading the drainage system.
“This process will take approximately five weeks, during which the stadium will be closed to allow for the necessary work to be completed.
“The match will now be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.
“We invite all our Chilli faithful to come out in numbers and continue to show the same passionate support for the team as we take on our next challenge. Your energy in the stands makes all the difference.”
The club said transport would be made available for East London supporters planning to watch the game in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“As a token of appreciation for your continued support, there will be transport available to take fans from Buffalo City Municipality to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
“The buses depart at 8am on Sunday, ensuring you can arrive in time to cheer on the team.”
The statement said the PSL would return to Buffalo City Stadium once the upgrades were complete.
HeraldLIVE
Chippa move TS Galaxy game from EL to Gqeberha
Image: BACKPAGEPIX/DERYCK FOSTER
Chippa United have had to move Sunday’s Betway Premiership soccer fixture against TS Galaxy from East London to Gqeberha due to a weather-damaged surface at the Buffalo City Stadium.
The Chilli Boys beat Richards Bay 1-0 in East London on Saturday night.
After heavy rain had hammered the region last week, the match was played on a damp field.
This resulted in the surface being churned up and the drainage system was damaged.
The club announced the switch in a statement on Monday afternoon.
“Chippa United wishes to thank our loyal supporters for their unwavering support during our recent 1-0 victory against Richards Bay, hosted at the Buffalo City Stadium this past weekend,” the statement read.
“Despite the victory, we acknowledge the challenging conditions of the pitch, which were a result of severe weather conditions across the Eastern Cape, including heavy rain and even snow in certain areas.
“The extreme weather caused significant damage to the drainage system at Buffalo City Stadium, compromising the quality of the field.
“As a club committed to upholding the highest standards of football, we have decided to take immediate action by repairing and upgrading the drainage system.
“This process will take approximately five weeks, during which the stadium will be closed to allow for the necessary work to be completed.
“The match will now be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.
“We invite all our Chilli faithful to come out in numbers and continue to show the same passionate support for the team as we take on our next challenge. Your energy in the stands makes all the difference.”
The club said transport would be made available for East London supporters planning to watch the game in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“As a token of appreciation for your continued support, there will be transport available to take fans from Buffalo City Municipality to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
“The buses depart at 8am on Sunday, ensuring you can arrive in time to cheer on the team.”
The statement said the PSL would return to Buffalo City Stadium once the upgrades were complete.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket