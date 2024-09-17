Refreshed, energised Chippa keen to sink Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to contend with a refreshed and energised Chippa United side in their Betway Premiership league opener at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
This was the warning Chilli Boys head coach Kwanele Kopo issued to the Soweto giants ahead of their showdown.
“Going into the game on Wednesday, we are playing the most in-form team in the league this season.
“Orlando Pirates have swept everybody aside so far,” Kopo said.
“I think we have nothing to lose going into that game.
“We are playing Orlando Pirates on their home turf at the Orlando Stadium.
“We showed when we played them here in the cup [Carling Black Label] we can push Pirates.
“We are going to Orlando with a different energy this time, with a refreshed team, refreshed mentality, with proper preparation and we are going into every game with the objective to win.
“We have a tough schedule this month.
“We are playing four games in 10 days, so we said to players that our lifespan is until September 29.
“So we are looking for 12 points, otherwise we might be on life support.”
Kopo said the preseason was long and the players were excited to start the league.
Chippa signed 13 new players in veteran Andile Jali, Giovanni Philander, Sifiso Mazibuko, Aphelele Teto, Xolani Sithole, Azola Matrose, Seun Ndlovu, Samkelo Jali, Thobani Jacobs, Athe Dladla, Siphelo Baloni, Gadiel Kamagi and Roland Sanou.
“We are really excited for this season.
“It’s been the longest preseason, but I think it has sorted us in terms of the changes in the squad,” Kopo said.
“In terms of the number of players that were introduced in the squad, in terms of the youth that we brought into the squad to bring energy and speed to the way that we want to play.
“We do not want to be a team that sits back. We want to be a team that plays on the front foot.
“As the game is evolving, modern football requires speed and not just any speed but action speed.
“So, we feel that 90% we have brought the players that we feel will bring the change to the club.
Former Buccaneers defender Justice Chabalala said: “The team is ready to compete against Pirates — we can’t wait to play because we have been training for so long.
“The coaches have done their job so every player is ready to play this game.
“I think we have a good squad this season, a well-balanced mixture of experience and youngsters.”
Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will lead the Gqeberha side in their league opener.
The 28-year-old shot-stopper was announced as the team’s new captain for the season on Monday at a media conference at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
“It’s a huge responsibility for me because being the captain of the team we all know how passionate the club is and what the club wants to achieve every season,” Nwabali said.
