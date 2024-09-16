Soccer

Mngqithi will succeed at Downs even without Mokwena — Manqana

Winger believes it’s too early to judge new coach

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 16 September 2024

Ex-Golden Arrows winger Njabulo Manqana has come out in support of his old coach, Manqoba  Mngqithi, saying the Mamelodi Sundowns mentor will succeed without Rulani Mokwena’s guidance.

Mngqithi took charge of the team after Mokwena was dismissed at the end of last season...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Festival of Motoring
Buyer's Guide Ep 63 | Renault Sandero, Hyundai Accent, Isuzu KB300, Ford Fiesta

Most Read