Soccer

Chippa boss Mpengesi encourages his players to dream big

Chair confident in this season’s strong squad

Premium
16 September 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Ambitious Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has encouraged his players to follow his example and think positively.

If they believe they can win the Betway Premiership league title this season it is possible, the Chilli Boys chair told a media briefing at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday morning...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Festival of Motoring
Buyer's Guide Ep 63 | Renault Sandero, Hyundai Accent, Isuzu KB300, Ford Fiesta

Most Read