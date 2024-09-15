Highbury head coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya was left to regret missed chances from his troops losing 1-0 to Orbit College at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
It was the Yellow Nation's second defeat in the Motsepe Foundation Championship as the Eastern Cape side succumbed to a penalty scored by Thulani Jingana in the second half.
The setback was Highbury's first defeat at home this season after playing to a draw in their opening game at the campus.
The first half was a tightly contested affair as both sides fought hard for goals with no luck.
Highbury's best chance came in the 42nd minute when Zithulele Mhlontlo received the ball from a Siseko Manona corner kick but his attempt hit the side netting.
The home side pushed for an equaliser but failed to rescue a point.
“We prepared well for the game,” Sibiya said.
“We forced the opponent to play a game that is not normal to them, kicking the ball high.
“Most of the time in the match they wanted to employ their method of play but we pressed well in certain moments.
“I believe we could have done better and stayed longer in the press but we got some chances in transition to score because we anticipated they would push the numbers up and we would have the space behind, and the game turned out that way.
“We should have finished the chance that we got honestly.”
Sibiya said the loss against Orbit is a bitter pill to swallow.
“We ended up losing the match in a way that is almost the same as the first match at home again Black Leopards.
“It's a bitter pill to slow but we have a game on Friday that we need to focus on.”
In their previous matches, Highbury played to a 1-1 home draw against former PSL side Leopards before losing 2-1 away to Casric Stars.
HeraldLIVE
Missed opportunities scupper Highbury’s chances
Orbit College win Motsepe Foundation Championship clash at Madibaz Stadium
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
HeraldLIVE
