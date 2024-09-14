Highbury suffered their second defeat in the Motsepe Foundation Championship losing 1-0 to Orbit College at the Madibaz Stadium on Saturday.
The Gqeberha side succumbed to a penalty scored by Thulani Jingana in the second half.
The setback was Highbury's first defeat at home this season after playing to a 1-1 draw in their opening game.
The first half was a tightly-contested affair as both sides fought hard for goals with no luck.
Highbury's best chance came in the 42nd minute when Zithulele Mhlontlo received the ball from a Siseko Manona corner kick but his attempt hit the side netting.
The home side pushed for an equaliser but failed to rescue a point.
HeraldLIVE
Highbury suffer home defeat
Soccer reporter
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Highbury suffered their second defeat in the Motsepe Foundation Championship losing 1-0 to Orbit College at the Madibaz Stadium on Saturday.
The Gqeberha side succumbed to a penalty scored by Thulani Jingana in the second half.
The setback was Highbury's first defeat at home this season after playing to a 1-1 draw in their opening game.
The first half was a tightly-contested affair as both sides fought hard for goals with no luck.
Highbury's best chance came in the 42nd minute when Zithulele Mhlontlo received the ball from a Siseko Manona corner kick but his attempt hit the side netting.
The home side pushed for an equaliser but failed to rescue a point.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Sport
Rugby
Rugby