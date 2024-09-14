Soccer

Highbury suffer home defeat

14 September 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Highbury's Imraan Jones is tackled by Orbit College's Halalisani Vilakazi at Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on September 14, 2024
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Highbury suffered their second defeat in the Motsepe Foundation Championship losing 1-0 to Orbit College at the Madibaz Stadium on Saturday.

The Gqeberha side succumbed to a penalty scored by Thulani Jingana in the second half.

The setback was Highbury's first defeat at home this season after playing to a 1-1 draw in their opening game.

The first half was a tightly-contested affair as both sides fought hard for goals with no luck.

Highbury's best chance came in the 42nd minute when Zithulele Mhlontlo received the ball from a Siseko Manona corner kick but his attempt hit the side netting.

The home side pushed for an equaliser but failed to rescue a point.

