Soccer

Betway Premiership promises to be exciting this season, says Paulse

League seen as more open as Sundowns still have to find feet under new coach

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 13 September 2024

Retired Premiership footballer Nathan Paulse said that for the first time in years he was  excited to see who would  win the Betway Premiership trophy other than defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

The Betway Premiership officially kicks off at  the weekend...

