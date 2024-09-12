Paulse and Mangana bet on Pirates winning MTN8 Cup

Retired Premiership footballers Nathan Paulse and Njabulo Manqana have put their money on defending champions Orlando Pirates to win the 2024 MTN8 Cup.
Pirates face Stellenbosch in the much-anticipated final on October 5.
The Soweto giants qualified for their third consecutive MTN8 final after beating Cape Town City 2-0 in the second leg of their semifinal tie at the Orlando Stadium.
Following two legs of intense semifinal action, the Buccaneers go through after winning 3-1 on aggregate.
Meanwhile, Stellies booked themselves a spot in the finals by beating Mamelodi Sundowns on a 2-0 aggregate in the semifinal.
Former Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United player Paulse said: “I think one big surprise in the cup this year is the Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns match.
“I would say if you haven’t been watching what is happening at Sundowns and Stellenbosch then you would say it’s a surprise.
“However, in reality, I would say no, because Stellenbosch is the most stable club.
“Everyone thought that when they sold two of their key players they were going to struggle, but such is the recruitment policy that they have found players seemingly fit in.
“So, I am not that shocked.
“I think when we watched them play against Sundowns in the semifinals, both home and away legs, they were the dominant team just in terms of temperament.
“I have enjoyed seeing them play.
“Orlando Pirates have picked up on where they left off last season and at the moment, they are the top club in the country in terms of form.
“They are exciting, they are the Cup Kings and it’s going to be an exciting final.
“It’s two exciting teams with exciting hard-running players and I think that is what the MTN8 is all about.
“Excitement and early season form. You get to see who the top teams are, and who the top players are.
“If they do take it, it’s the sixth time that they win the MTN8, so I have a feeling that these players from Orlando Pirates would want to make history by winning this trophy again.
“Winning the trophy for the sixth time would be a record, you would own the cup, so I think they would be excited to beat Stellenbosch.
“It’s going to be a tough game but that is what we want to see and more goals for the charity initiative.
“I think at the moment, we have 13 goals which is equivalent to R260,000.
“So, we would want to see more goals in the final.”
Manqana a former AmaZulu and Pirates player, said without a doubt his former club would successfully defend their MTN8 trophy.
“I think Orlando Pirates will take this one because they are the defending champions, but Stellenbosch are doing well at the moment.
“We have seen that they have new players, so I think it’s going to be an exciting game and fans will come out in their numbers wherever the final will take place.
“Pirates have good players.”
It was announced on Wednesday that the MTN8 final between Pirates and Stellies will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday October 5. Kickoff time is still to be confirmed.
HeraldLIVE
Paulse and Mangana bet on Pirates winning MTN8 Cup
Image: WERNER HILLS
Retired Premiership footballers Nathan Paulse and Njabulo Manqana have put their money on defending champions Orlando Pirates to win the 2024 MTN8 Cup.
Pirates face Stellenbosch in the much-anticipated final on October 5.
The Soweto giants qualified for their third consecutive MTN8 final after beating Cape Town City 2-0 in the second leg of their semifinal tie at the Orlando Stadium.
Following two legs of intense semifinal action, the Buccaneers go through after winning 3-1 on aggregate.
Meanwhile, Stellies booked themselves a spot in the finals by beating Mamelodi Sundowns on a 2-0 aggregate in the semifinal.
Former Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United player Paulse said: “I think one big surprise in the cup this year is the Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns match.
“I would say if you haven’t been watching what is happening at Sundowns and Stellenbosch then you would say it’s a surprise.
“However, in reality, I would say no, because Stellenbosch is the most stable club.
“Everyone thought that when they sold two of their key players they were going to struggle, but such is the recruitment policy that they have found players seemingly fit in.
“So, I am not that shocked.
“I think when we watched them play against Sundowns in the semifinals, both home and away legs, they were the dominant team just in terms of temperament.
“I have enjoyed seeing them play.
“Orlando Pirates have picked up on where they left off last season and at the moment, they are the top club in the country in terms of form.
“They are exciting, they are the Cup Kings and it’s going to be an exciting final.
“It’s two exciting teams with exciting hard-running players and I think that is what the MTN8 is all about.
“Excitement and early season form. You get to see who the top teams are, and who the top players are.
“If they do take it, it’s the sixth time that they win the MTN8, so I have a feeling that these players from Orlando Pirates would want to make history by winning this trophy again.
“Winning the trophy for the sixth time would be a record, you would own the cup, so I think they would be excited to beat Stellenbosch.
“It’s going to be a tough game but that is what we want to see and more goals for the charity initiative.
“I think at the moment, we have 13 goals which is equivalent to R260,000.
“So, we would want to see more goals in the final.”
Manqana a former AmaZulu and Pirates player, said without a doubt his former club would successfully defend their MTN8 trophy.
“I think Orlando Pirates will take this one because they are the defending champions, but Stellenbosch are doing well at the moment.
“We have seen that they have new players, so I think it’s going to be an exciting game and fans will come out in their numbers wherever the final will take place.
“Pirates have good players.”
It was announced on Wednesday that the MTN8 final between Pirates and Stellies will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday October 5. Kickoff time is still to be confirmed.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby
Sport