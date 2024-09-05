Ronwen Williams makes history, nominated for Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams has become the first goalkeeper to be nominated for Fifa's Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy while playing for an African club.

Williams was the only African in the 10 nominees for Fifa's for goalkeeper of the year award, named after the great Russian shot-stopper Lev Yashin.



The statistics social media platform OptaJabu said Williams is the fourth African goalkeeper to be nominated for the awards after Cameroonian Andre Onana, Senegalese Edouard Mendy and Moroccan Yassine Bounou.

His nomination comes after hitting international headlines in February with his superb exploits helping Bafana Bafana win the bronze medal at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.