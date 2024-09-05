Chippa United’s Mzinzi promises supporters top-eight glory
Chippa United executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi has promised that the club will be more consistent in the upcoming Betway Premiership season.
Furthermore, the ambitious Mzinzi promised Chilli Boys supporters a top-eight finish...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.