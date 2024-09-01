Coach applauds Highbury players for effort despite disappointing loss

Though disappointed with their first loss in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Highbury coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya applauded his troops for their efforts.
The Gqeberha-based side were beaten 1-0 by Casric Stars at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Friday.
Leletu Skelem put his side in the lead when he headed set pieces, beating Highbury's goalkeeper Malcolm Jacobs, just 28 minutes into the game.
The Yellow Nation tried to equalise but their attempts were fruitless.
In their opening league fixture, Highbury played to a 1-1 draw against former PSL side Black Leopards.
Meanwhile, Stars scored their first win of the season after losing 2-1 to Durban City in their league opener.
Sibiya said their next match against Orbit College was a must-win to boost the player's morale going forward.
He said they will use their one-week Fifa break to work on improving their final third.
“We lost the match, but I believe we were dominant and we played the way we prepared,” Sibiya said.
“We had most of the possession, away from home we had clear-cut chances again in this match.
“In the previous match, we created a lot of chances, we just need to be calm and convert our chances.
“Motsepe Foundation Championship League is a game of small margins, you need to cover your chances. I believe it's something that we can improve and work on.
“I am proud of the boys' performance, to be honest. We are still a new team (in the league) and we are still finding our feet.
“To be honest, we are on the right track. We need one win to boost our confidence. Hence the next match is very key and important for us to win to kickstart our season.
“I am happy with how the guys applied themselves. We go back and work even more on the final third and also try to defend the set pieces better.”
