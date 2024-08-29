Mtshamba promises to include village and township talent in Chippa reserves
New Chippa United reserves manager-coach Carlos Mtshamba says his priority is to include Eastern Cape village and township talent in their MultiChoice DStv Diski Challenge squad.
Mtshamba was announced as the side’s mentor on Tuesday, with the club also moving their reserves squad from Gqeberha to the Buffalo City Stadium. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.