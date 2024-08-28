Mofokeng's away goal gives Pirates slight advantage against Cape Town City in MTN8 semifinals

It remains to be seen how critical Relebohile Mofokeng's goal will be for Orlando Pirates after they played to a 1-1 draw against Cape Town City in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday evening.

If the game ends goalless in the second leg, hosted by Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Mofokeng’s goal will take his side to the final, giving Bucs a chance of becoming the first team to win this competition three times in a row.

Mofokeng continued to underline why he’s become such an important player for Pirates with his 15th-minute strike giving Jose Riveiro’s charges an away goal advantage.

The goal was not easy to score as the 19-year-old winger still had to beat former Bafana Bafana stalwart right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize after receiving a good diagonal pass from defender Thabiso Sesane.