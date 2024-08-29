Chippa extends Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali's stay

Chippa United had given the Nigerian goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali a more lucrative three-year extension contract to stay at the club.
This is despite rumours that Chippa had received an offer for the 28-year-old goalkeeper from a Belgian side.
Furthermore, the Chilli Boys signed Gadinkame Modise on a three-year deal.
Last season the 25-year-old, left back was loaded to the club from Mamelodi Sundowns. The Gqeberha-based side announced the news on Friday through their social media platforms.
“We are pleased to announce that Stanley Nwabali has signed an improved three-year contract with Chippa United FC, read the statement.
“We are incredibly proud of Stanley's dedication and commitment to the club.
“His leadership on and off the field has been exemplary, and we believe he is the right person to guide our team through the challenges ahead.
“With this being said Stanley will be our new team captain for the upcoming season.
“In addition, we would like to announce that Chippa United FC and Mamelodi Sundowns FC have agreed on a transfer for Gadinkame Modise.
“The player has signed a 3-year deal with us.
“Wishing both players the best in the upcoming seasons.”
Chippa open their Betway Premiership league campaign against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, at the Orlando Stadium, on September 14 (5.30pm).
They then host Richards Bay at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in their second match on September 21.
That fixture will be followed by a weekday clash with Sekhukhune United on September 25 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.
The team will once again travel to the Mbombela Stadium on September 28 where they will meet TS Galaxy.
Their second home game is against Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on October 26.
Chippa has signed Xolani Sithole, Thobani Jacobs, Sifiso Mazibuko, and Blessing Jali, veteran midfielder Andile Jali, former TS Galaxy midfielder Aphelele Teto on loan from Scottish side Livingston, and winger Giovanni Philander to beef up their squad ahead if the new season.
HeraldLIVE
Chippa extends Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali's stay
Soccer reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Chippa United had given the Nigerian goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali a more lucrative three-year extension contract to stay at the club.
This is despite rumours that Chippa had received an offer for the 28-year-old goalkeeper from a Belgian side.
Furthermore, the Chilli Boys signed Gadinkame Modise on a three-year deal.
Last season the 25-year-old, left back was loaded to the club from Mamelodi Sundowns. The Gqeberha-based side announced the news on Friday through their social media platforms.
“We are pleased to announce that Stanley Nwabali has signed an improved three-year contract with Chippa United FC, read the statement.
“We are incredibly proud of Stanley's dedication and commitment to the club.
“His leadership on and off the field has been exemplary, and we believe he is the right person to guide our team through the challenges ahead.
“With this being said Stanley will be our new team captain for the upcoming season.
“In addition, we would like to announce that Chippa United FC and Mamelodi Sundowns FC have agreed on a transfer for Gadinkame Modise.
“The player has signed a 3-year deal with us.
“Wishing both players the best in the upcoming seasons.”
Chippa open their Betway Premiership league campaign against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, at the Orlando Stadium, on September 14 (5.30pm).
They then host Richards Bay at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in their second match on September 21.
That fixture will be followed by a weekday clash with Sekhukhune United on September 25 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.
The team will once again travel to the Mbombela Stadium on September 28 where they will meet TS Galaxy.
Their second home game is against Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on October 26.
Chippa has signed Xolani Sithole, Thobani Jacobs, Sifiso Mazibuko, and Blessing Jali, veteran midfielder Andile Jali, former TS Galaxy midfielder Aphelele Teto on loan from Scottish side Livingston, and winger Giovanni Philander to beef up their squad ahead if the new season.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby