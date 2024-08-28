Foster was their second-top scorer with five goals in 24 league games for Vincent Kompany's team in a season where he spent seven weeks out of action while receiving treatment for mental health issues.
With the 2024-25 Championship season in full swing — Foster has started all three games, two wins and a draw, without scoring under new manager Scott Parker — it seemed the Orlando Pirates youth product was set to remain in the second tier at least for a season.
However, Ipswich's reported interest might see him return to the EPL sooner than expected.
Ipswich are in the EPL having become only the fifth team to earn back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship. They were runners-up in the second tier to Leicester City last season.
Manager Kieran McKenna's side have started the 2024-25 EPL with two defeats.
Foster joined Burnley from Belgian club KVC Westerlo when they were in the Championship in January of the 2022-23 season, scoring once in 11 league games as they secured promotion as champions.
Bafana star Lyle Foster set for a return to the EPL?
Reports indicate Premier League club is in talks with Burnley for a move for the South African
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Lyle Foster could be set for a return to the English Premier League (EPL).
This according to Belgian football correspondent for French channel TV channel RMC SPORT Sacha Tavolieri, who posted on X the Bafana Bafana striker's club Burnley are at an “advanced stage” of talks with Ipswich Town for a transfer.
“Lyle Foster close to being loaned with a mandatory option to Ipswich Town,” Tavolieri wrote.
“Obligation to buy fixed at £25m (R587m). Not a done deal yet but clubs are in advanced talks to find an agreement.”
Burnley were relegated as the second-last-placed team in the 2023-24 EPL.
Foster was their second-top scorer with five goals in 24 league games for Vincent Kompany's team in a season where he spent seven weeks out of action while receiving treatment for mental health issues.
With the 2024-25 Championship season in full swing — Foster has started all three games, two wins and a draw, without scoring under new manager Scott Parker — it seemed the Orlando Pirates youth product was set to remain in the second tier at least for a season.
However, Ipswich's reported interest might see him return to the EPL sooner than expected.
Ipswich are in the EPL having become only the fifth team to earn back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship. They were runners-up in the second tier to Leicester City last season.
Manager Kieran McKenna's side have started the 2024-25 EPL with two defeats.
Foster joined Burnley from Belgian club KVC Westerlo when they were in the Championship in January of the 2022-23 season, scoring once in 11 league games as they secured promotion as champions.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Pages
Soccer