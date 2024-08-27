Highbury chase away points against Casric Stars
Highbury travel to the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, northeast of Pretoria, to play Casric Stars in their second Motsepe Foundation Champions fixture on Friday (3pm).
The Gqeberha team opened their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against former PSL side Black Leopards at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday last week...
