Soccer

Highbury’s Sibiya satisfied with point from opening encounter

26 August 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Highbury head coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya applauded his troops for the hard-fought point against Black Leopards in their opening fixture.

The Gqeberha side opened their Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against former PSL side Black Leopards at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday afternoon...

