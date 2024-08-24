Liverpool's Slot not nervous ahead of Anfield debut

Arne Slot will make his first appearance at Anfield as Liverpool manager on Sunday when his team host Brentford, and one game into the Premier League campaign the Dutchman knows he still has plenty to learn about his players.

Liverpool kicked off the Slot era in style with a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town last weekend, their first competitive match without Juergen Klopp at the helm in nine years.

“I'm learning every day about the players as individuals and how they play together,” Slot said on Friday.

“I learnt last weekend how the players that didn't play on Saturday trained well on Sunday. They brought in a good training session. That will help them and us. I am still learning new things with the players. It is normal, I have only worked with them for three weeks.”

The Dutchman has big shoes to fill in replacing the much-loved Klopp.