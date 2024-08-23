Soccer

Highbury share spoils in opening encounter

23 August 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Highbury's Imraan Jones takes on Black Leopards defenders at Madibaz Stadium on Friday, August 23, 2024
Highbury's Imraan Jones takes on Black Leopards defenders at Madibaz Stadium on Friday, August 23, 2024
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Highbury opened their Motsepe League Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against former PSL side Black Leopards at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday afternoon.

Matome Mabeba scored the opening goal for Highbury just five minutes into the match.

But the Gqeberha side'ss celebrations were short-lived after Leopards equalised through Donald Makgetlwa two minutes later.

Next week, Highbury travel to the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, northeast of Pretoria, to play Casric Stars in their second match on August 30.

HeraldLIVE

 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Presidential Imbizo on service delievery
Minister of Electricity & Energy with Departmentof Mineral Resources & Energy ...

Most Read