Highbury opened their Motsepe League Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against former PSL side Black Leopards at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday afternoon.
Matome Mabeba scored the opening goal for Highbury just five minutes into the match.
But the Gqeberha side'ss celebrations were short-lived after Leopards equalised through Donald Makgetlwa two minutes later.
Next week, Highbury travel to the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, northeast of Pretoria, to play Casric Stars in their second match on August 30.
HeraldLIVE
Highbury share spoils in opening encounter
Soccer reporter
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Highbury opened their Motsepe League Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against former PSL side Black Leopards at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday afternoon.
Matome Mabeba scored the opening goal for Highbury just five minutes into the match.
But the Gqeberha side'ss celebrations were short-lived after Leopards equalised through Donald Makgetlwa two minutes later.
Next week, Highbury travel to the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, northeast of Pretoria, to play Casric Stars in their second match on August 30.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Soccer