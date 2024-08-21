Nelson Mandela Bay metro committed to making stadiums PSL-approved — Williams
Highbury secure Madibaz venue for opening Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s acting executive director for sport, recreation, arts and culture, Charmaine Williams, says the city is hard at work ensuring the Wolfson and Gelvandale stadiums are Premier Soccer League-approved.
This after the league said the stadiums and the Westbourne Oval were not up to PSL standards as venues, ahead of newly promoted Highbury’s opening Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture...
