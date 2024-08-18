In the first half, Pirates created enough goalscoring opportunities to head into the break leading by at least two goals.
However, their final touch was not clinical enough as players such as Mofokeng and Saleng failed to find the back of the net, with just a keeper to beat.
Disciples held their own in the match, keeping the Sea Robbers under pressure in certain moments of the game.
The champions of Madagascar created a couple of chances which didn’t really trouble Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine that much.
The Soweto giants continued to be more dominant in the second half, but they just couldn’t find the target.
Mabasa came close but was denied by the woodwork as his efforts hit the crossbar as frustration grew in Pirates’ camp.
The South Africans will aim for an improved display when they host the Disciples in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.
Misfiring Pirates held to a draw by Madagascar minnows in Caf Champions League opener
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Misfiring Orlando Pirates kicked off their Caf Champions League campaign to a disappointing start after being held to a goalless draw by Madagascar minnows Disciples FC at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Mauritius on Sunday.
The first leg of the preliminary rounds was staged in Mauritius due to a lack of facilities that meet Caf standards in Madagascar.
Pirates are hoping to improve their performance in the tournament after their participation ended in the qualifying rounds last season.
There was no sense of undermining the opponent from the Buccaneers as their coach Jose Riveiro named a strong starting line-up for the clash.
Pirates’ stars such as Monnapule Saleng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshegofatsho Mabasa, Deon Hotto and Makhehlene Makhaula were some of the starters in the first leg.
In the first half, Pirates created enough goalscoring opportunities to head into the break leading by at least two goals.
However, their final touch was not clinical enough as players such as Mofokeng and Saleng failed to find the back of the net, with just a keeper to beat.
Disciples held their own in the match, keeping the Sea Robbers under pressure in certain moments of the game.
The champions of Madagascar created a couple of chances which didn’t really trouble Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine that much.
The Soweto giants continued to be more dominant in the second half, but they just couldn’t find the target.
Mabasa came close but was denied by the woodwork as his efforts hit the crossbar as frustration grew in Pirates’ camp.
The South Africans will aim for an improved display when they host the Disciples in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Pages
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby