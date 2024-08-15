Nelson Mandela Bay to host football performance analysis, scouting symposium
Big names such as Mokwena, Ertuğral among speakers
Rulani Mokwena, Muhsin Ertuğral and Néné Reis are among the big names in coaching and scouting who will speak at the Football Performance Analysis and Technical Scouting Symposium in Mandela Bay on October 5 and 6.
The two-day event, hosted by SM Sports Consulting, in partnership with Nelson Mandela University and Madibaz Football, will take place at the university’s south campus...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.