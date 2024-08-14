Sundowns Ladies primed to compete in US, Biyana and Dlamini say
Players keen to show what Africa can deliver at Women's Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players Kholosa Biyana and Andile Dlamini said their team is excited and well-prepared to compete in the Women’s Cup in the US starting on Wednesday.
Biyana and Dlamini spoke to The Herald at the Women Who Make Moves in Sports Summit which was hosted by Momentum recently at the Gordon Institute of Business Science in Johannesburg...
