Matthew Booth set to honour Patrick Mbuthu through Booth Africa foundation

SuperSport analyst and former Amaglug-glug captain Matthew Booth is set to honour South African sporting legend Patrick “Ace” Mbuthu.
After a successful second edition of Clash of Legends on June 29 at the National Stadium of Botswana in Gaborone, the Booth Africa organisation will donate proceeds from the event where South African soccer legends took on Botswana’s football giants in an exhilarating face-off.
The handover will be held on August 7 in Patrick’s hometown Bloemfontein.
The fundraising tournament included footballers Teko Modise, Siphiwe Tshabalala (Shabba), Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Stanton Fredericks, Morgan Gould, Brian Baloyi and Matthew. It was started in 2023 to identify and assist former athletes and legends who are living with physical disabilities.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Matthew said they heard about Patrick's plight and loss of vision, and their partners in Gaborone agreed to put him on the list as a beneficiary.
“It was great to raise money for them. Our inaugural event last year raised money for three former Botswana footballers, ” he said.
“It fills us with immense pride to be able to make meaningful contributions to society while advancing football in Africa. It’s important that we make a tangible impact, change lives and give back to those who selflessly gave of themselves. We hope this contribution will help Patrick towards his recovery,” said director and co-founder of Booth Africa Bongani Mthombeni .
Matthew said the Class of Sydney 2000, which included Patrick, had spent five or six years living together.
“They shed blood, sweat and tears together and formed a formidable bond which unfortunately lost touch after retirement. Clash of Legends, Booth Africa and SA Football Legends intends to change this dynamic,” said Booth.
TimesLIVE has learned Booth Africa makes a meaningful contribution from grassroots, and has a value proposition that empowers children, youth, and football legends.
Booth Africa’s value proposition includes educational football clinics for children aged six to 18 conducted by football legends who hail from the same communities and will impart skills and sow seeds of hope and possibility.
