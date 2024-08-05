Soccer

Chilli Boys face Pirates away in Betway Premiership opener

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 05 August 2024

Their opening fixture of the new Betway Premiership season will be a baptism of fire for Chippa United.

The Gqeberha side open their league campaign against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on September 14 (5.30pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa

Most Read