Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of Gaston Sirino
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X
Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino.
The Uruguayan star has penned a two-year deal with Amakhosi after parting ways with Masandawana at the end of last season.
“Kaizer Chiefs have strengthened their squad in the attacking department with the acquisition of attacker, Gaston Sirino. The Uruguayan has penned a two-year contract with the Glamour Boys,” Chiefs wrote on their social media page.
Sirino arrived in South Africa from Bolivian side Bolivar at the beginning of 2018.
He had a successful stint at Chloorkop, winning many trophies including seven successive league titles, the African Football League and other domestic cups.
Chiefs hope the 33-year-old’s addition will help to change the club’s fortunes under the new technical team led by head coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Chiefs have gone for an unprecedented nine years without winning any silverware.
The Soweto Giants have also signed defenders Bongani Sam from Orlando Pirates, Rushwin Dortley from relegated Cape Town Spurs and goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari from TS Galaxy.
Amakhosi are still expected to make a few additions to their squad before they start the season.
