Madibaz football mentor’s coaching journey all part of master plan

Madibaz football mentor and former Bafana Bafana player Elrio van Heerden is expanding his coaching credentials as part of the side’s master plan of qualifying for the Varsity Football tournament.
Inclusion in the elite student showpiece in 2025 will be determined by the team’s performance at December’s USSAs, where only the top eight teams will make the grade.
“It is all about gaining experience and learning more in-depth about coaching to grow Madibaz football and achieve our vision,” Van Heerden, who joined Mandela University in 2019, explained.
As a coach, the ex-midfielder for the likes of Copenhagen, Brugge and Blackburn Rovers wanted to push his boundaries as much as he could to fulfil his dream of giving back to the next generation of superstars.
He holds a C diploma from the Confederation of African Football and a B from European football’s governing body, Uefa, and is currently being graded for his A certification with the latter.
The 41-year-old admitted that it had been a foregone conclusion that he would stay involved in the sport after his playing days and that coaching had become the vehicle for sharing his experiences.
After completing each diploma, a coach generally has to work for six months before being able to tackle the next level.
“I had an advantage having played professionally because they allowed me to fast-track the process by doing the Uefa B and A diplomas together,” the veteran of 37 caps for Bafana between 2004 and 2009 explained.
After that, it will take him between one and two years to hone his skills before being eligible to apply for his Pro licence.
“It depends on how long you’ve been actively coaching on a professional level,” he said.
Continuing to climb the rungs of the coaching ladder enables him to grow as a coach “as it is so different from being a player”.
Van Heerden, who represented Madibaz for four seasons in the late 1990s and early 2000s, said it was important to develop players holistically.
“I want to use my experience to help them become good football players, good professionals and good human beings.
“Being part of their overall development is a significant factor for me in the coaching environment.” — Full Stop Communications
