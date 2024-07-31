Highbury host Black Leopards in cracking opener
Bay side kick off Motsepe Foundation campaign at Wolfson Stadium in August
Newly promoted Highbury will open their Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign with a home fixture against former PSL side Black Leopards at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on August 23 (3pm).
A week later, the Gqeberha-based side will travel to the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, northeast of Pretoria, to play Casric Stars in their second match on August 30...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.