Soccer

Motsepe Foundation competitions celebrate 20 years of growth

By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 30 July 2024
Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe and Bongani Madikiza, of sponsors Sanlam, during the 2024 Kay Motsepe Schools Championships and ABC Motsepe Schools Eisteddfod media engagement in Johannesburg on Monday
FOR THE YOUTH: Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe and Bongani Madikiza, of sponsors Sanlam, during the 2024 Kay Motsepe Schools Championships and ABC Motsepe Schools Eisteddfod media engagement in Johannesburg on Monday
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Founder and CEO of the Motsepe Foundation schools sport and culture competitions Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe hopes the competition grows even bigger as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

 Moloi-Motsepe's ambition is to grow the competition not only for public school participation but also to include private schools to encourage social cohesion in  communities.

The event has been ongoing in different provinces with the date set for the national finals.

The South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod is on August 7-10, Kay Motsepe Netball  is on August 15-17 and the Kay Motsepe   Football Championship runs from September 23-28.

This year's total grand prize is R11m.

“I think when we started, we never saw that it would grow to this level where more than 11,000 schools would be participating in football and more and more schools want to be part of it,”  Moloi-Motsepe said.

“I am hoping that in the future competitions like the Kay Motsepe Schools Cup that happen among the traditionally black townships and rural communities can compete with the private schools.

“So that we can have a competition of equals, private schools and state schools, it brings that social cohesion that we look for in our country.”

She said 20 years ago the plan was to bring sport to schools but most importantly to bring down the level  of poverty in the country. 

“We thought that our biggest focus should be on young people and women. Also focus on education at university and secondary schools, and sports at the grassroots level.

“We did sport at the grassroots level because we realised that a lot of young people do not have opportunities.

“There is a lot of talent in our country; there are a few opportunities we created  from rural communities, villages and townships that would come and excel and be supported as well.

“We partnered with the department of education and we now have partnerships with Sanlam as well and we not only look at prize money for these young people, we also do things like provide playing kits,   transport  and food.

“For the final competition, we provide from the provincial level to the finals where they need to compete and they have what they need.

“Though the prize money is important, it provides comprehensive support for young people so that they can excel and the testimony to that is people like Hlompho Kekana, who started with us.

“He mentioned today that he was one of the first young people to play in this competition. We have other international players — Percy Tau comes from this competition.”

As founders, Motsepe said those testimonies give them pride because they were able to unearth talent where they never expected it. 

She said with Sanlam coming on board, the value  is that not only will   young people be competitive in sports  and the classroom, but they will also learn financial literacy because that is what Sanlam brings to the partnership as well. 

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa

Most Read