PSL announces R900m premiership sponsorship

Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza on Wednesday announced Betway as the premiership’s new sponsor at the league’s headquarters in Johannesburg.
The R900m three-year deal will see the action kick off on August 3.
“We now have Betway as the sponsor of the league.
“Thank you very much DStv Premiership for your previous sponsorship,” Khoza said.
Betway Africa chief executive Laurence Michel said the partnership was “the single biggest investment in South African sport”.
“Football is woven in the fabric of our lives whichever way we look at it, and it forms an integral part of our identity as a brand.
“We take immense pride in supporting a league that captures the essence of football and culture in this country and beyond.
“As a brand that likes to champion South African success stories, our partnership with the PSL will honour the rich heritage and history of South African football ...”
Explaining the delay in announcing the news, Khoza said the league had to first get dates from Fifa regarding international events before structuring its fixtures.
“We build a calendar by first making sure we plot the dates that are given to us in terms of the international Fifa calendar, to make sure those games that are reserved are taken care of without making any mistakes.
“We also have another league, the CAF competitions, which assist us in drawing up the fixtures.
“To make sure we make allowance just in case the team does not make it back on time into the country, there are alternative dates which are also plotted in the calendar.
“Some competitions are taking place right now, we are not sure when Afcon is taking place, and other competitions in the league that we need to accommodate.
“I can tell you that the league will be starting on August 3,” he said.
SuperSport remains a broadcast partner of the league, while the DStv Diski Challenge will continue as part of a five-year deal with MultiChoice.
The five-year contract signed between the PSL and DStv in September 2020 was set to come to an end next season.
HeraldLIVE
PSL announces R900m premiership sponsorship
Image: KABELO MOKOENA/TIMESLIVE/SUNDAY TIMES
