WATCH | African coaching luminaries attend Pitso’s honouring at UJ

Pitso Mosimane attends a University of Johannesburg graduation ceremony on Wednesday where he is being presented with an honorary doctorate.
Pitso Mosimane arrived at the University of Johannesburg's auditorium for the institution's graduation ceremony on Wednesday, where the former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach was to receive an honorary doctorate.

In attendance on the stage were honorary doctors Molefi Oliphant (former South African Football Association president), Danny Jordaan (Safa president) and Jomo Sono (South African football great).

Also in attendance were members of Mosimane's travelling technical staff and some of his African football luminary coaching colleagues, including Aliou Cisse, Florent Ibenge and Kalusha Bwalya, and South African legend Mike Ntombela.

