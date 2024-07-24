Pitso Mosimane attends a University of Johannesburg graduation ceremony on Wednesday where he is being presented with an honorary doctorate. Image: Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane arrived at the University of Johannesburg's auditorium for the institution's graduation ceremony on Wednesday, where the former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach was to receive an honorary doctorate.
African football coaching luminaries and SA legend Mike Ntombela, Kalusha Bwalya Aliou Cisse and Florent Ibenge attend @TheRealPitso's honorary doctorate ceremony at @go2uj Uinversity of Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/Yh9vCkEubE
Also in attendance were members of Mosimane's travelling technical staff and some of his African football luminary coaching colleagues, including Aliou Cisse, Florent Ibenge and Kalusha Bwalya, and South African legend Mike Ntombela.
WATCH | African coaching luminaries attend Pitso’s honouring at UJ
Image: Marc Strydom
In attendance on the stage were honorary doctors Molefi Oliphant (former South African Football Association president), Danny Jordaan (Safa president) and Jomo Sono (South African football great).
