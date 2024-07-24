PSL chair Khoza expected to address Premiership sponsorship issue

A PSL source told the Sunday Times this weekend Betway was the likely company to step in for the sponsorship, saying: “It looks like that’s what is going to happen, the wind is blowing in that direction.
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza is expected to address the league's headline sponsorship issue on Wednesday.
Reports have been DStv (MultiChoice) has withdrawn as the sponsor of the top-flight Premiership and betting company Betway will step in.
The PSL has called a press conference to be addressed by Khoza for 11am on Wednesday.
Sowetan and TimesLIVE reported last week, as per an anonymous insider at MultiChoice, that revenue loss caused mainly by a sharp decline in subscriptions and the departure of MultiChoice group CEO Imtiaz Patel — said to be a close associate of Khoza — forced DStv to abandon its Premiership sponsorship.
A PSL source told the Sunday Times this weekend Betway was the likely company to step in for the sponsorship, saying: “It looks like that’s what is going to happen, the wind is blowing in that direction.
“What is important is we must replace DStv as a matter of urgency. We are keeping fingers crossed that the chair [Khoza] will get it over the line soon. We must hang in there for the next 10 days to see this through. The broadcasting rights deal is not affected and will continue.”
The Premiership is set to kick off on August 3.
Khoza is also expected to address the issue of fixtures for the league for the 2024-2025 season.
To date, the 16 top flight clubs have not received the draft fixtures, with the process apparently held up due to the uncertainty over the sponsorship issue.
