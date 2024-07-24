It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza has announced Betway as the new sponsor of the Premiership.

This comes after DStv withdrew from its sponsorship deal a year before its conclusion.

“As of this press conference, Betway is the new sponsor of the Premiership,” Khoza said.

DStv replaced 13-year sponsor Absa when the cable television company, which is also the PSL's official broadcaster, signed a five-year deal in September 2020.

Sowetan and TimesLIVE reported last week, as per an anonymous insider at MultiChoice, that revenue loss caused mainly by a sharp decline in subscriptions and the departure of MultiChoice group CEO Imtiaz Patel — said to be a close associate of Khoza — forced DStv to abandon its Premiership sponsorship.

“I can tell you that the league is starting on August 3,” Khoza said, in response to speculation the Premiership might be delayed over the sponsorship issue.

This is a developing story.