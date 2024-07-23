Highbury camp in Polokwane ahead of new season
Highbury will jet off to Polokwane at the end of July where they have several friendly matches lined up to test their readiness for their debut Motsepe Foundation Championship season.
Though the Gqeberha side have not yet unveiled any new signings, head coach Kabelo Sibiya said the incoming players were a mixture of experience and youngsters with potential...
