Sundowns sign highly rated defender from SuperSport
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC/X
Mamelodi Sundowns have signed highly rated defender Kegan Johannes from SuperSport United.
The 23-year-old joins attackers Kobamelo Kodisang from Moreirense in Portugal and Brazilian Arthur de Oliveira Sales from Belgian side Lommel SK as Downs’ signings of the 2024-2025 preseason so far.
“Defender Kegan Johannes has joined Bafana Ba Style on a multiyear deal,” Sundowns posted on X.
