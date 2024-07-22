Orlando Pirates launch kit for 2024-25 season

Soccer

Orlando Pirates players display their new kit for the 2024-25 season at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Orlando Pirates FC/X

Orlando Pirates have launched their kit for the 2024-25 season.

The Buccaneers provided the first look at their new Adidas kit in a function at Orlando Stadium on Monday. They posted pictures of their players sporting the new kit on X.

Pirates have won four cup trophies in their two seasons under coach Jose Riveiro.

They finished in second place to seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns in both those campaigns.

In 2024-25 Bucs will be looking to defend their cup titles and close the gap on Downs in the league, where Pirates’ runners-up finishes were by 16 points in 2022-23 and 23 in 2023-24.

